PM Mamin chairs meeting on digital economy and innovation development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a meeting on the development of the digital economy and innovation, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliev reported on the results of the implementation of the State Program «Digital Kazakhstan» in 2019, as well as issues of scientific, technical and innovative development of the country.

In 2018-2019, digitalization measures implemented brought an economic effect of 714.3 billion tenge (2019 – 496.1 billion tenge, 2018 – 218.2 billion tenge), 32.8 billion tenge were attracted to the innovative ecosystem and 50 thousand jobs were created.

In 2019, 18.7 billion tenge from the republican budget and 993 million tenge from local budgets were allocated for the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan, companies and organizations invested over 9 billion tenge of their own funds.

The digital literacy rate of the population has reached 79.6%. Broadband Internet access (broadband access) was provided in 117 cities and 3,324 villages with a population of over 250 people.

Automation of public services allowed to reduce paper workflow by 70.8 million documents and save over 8.4 billion tenge. The effect of digitalization of the financial sector, tax and customs administration amounted to 361 billion tenge.

In 2019, 18.8 billion tenge of investments were attracted to domestic startup projects, 91 startup projects were launched on the basis of Astana Hub.

The meeting participants discussed priority clusters for the development of an innovative environment, measures to support technological entrepreneurship, institutional development of the venture capital market, as well as increasing the level of commercialization of scientific and technical activities.