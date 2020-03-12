PM Mamin holds meeting of National Commission for Modernization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the meeting of the National Commission for Modernization chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin with the participation of the Chair of the Majilis of the Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, the realzation of the Nation’s Plan «100 Concrete Steps to Implement the Five Institutional Reforms of the First President – Elbasy Nuesultan Nazarbayev» and the National Action Plan on the implementation of the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Sep. 2, 2019, were considered, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

The First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, ministers of national economy Ruslan Dalenov, energy – Nurlan Nogayev, foreign affairs – Mukhtar Tleuberdi, trade and integration – Bakhyt Sultanov, and agriculture – Saparkhan Omarov, education and science – Askhat Aimagambetov, culture and sports – Aktoty Raimkulova reported on the progress of the work.

Issues of stepping up work to involve unused agricultural land in production activities with strengthening mechanisms for their removal, introducing a system for identifying gifted children living in rural areas, as well as from low-income and large families, measures to develop physical education and mass sports, and ensuring access to sports infrastructure for children, as well as the draft Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Physical Culture and Mass Sports for 2020-2025.

The Head of Government instructed to continue active work on the full and high-quality implementation of the Nation Plan and the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated Sep. 2, 2019.

Particular attention was paid to points to increase investment attraction, primarily in large new projects in priority sectors of the economy, improving the investment climate, conducting public administration reform, modernizing the tax system, etc.

«In general, we need to intensify the work to attract anchor investors to create new projects in priority sectors,» said Mamin.