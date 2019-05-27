PM Mamin inspects construction of major transport projects in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Sunday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the construction of a new bypass highway - the Southwestern Bypass of the city of Nur-Sultan, and a section of the LRT line in the capital. The projects are aimed at development of a sustainable transport infrastructure of the capital, primeminister.kz informs.

The new Southwestern Bypass of Nur-Sultan highway will become part of the K-1 ring road, envisaged by the capital master plan, which closes the road ring around the city with the length of 87 km.



The total length of the bypass route is 34 km, including three bridges and four transport projects. According to KazAvtoZhol JSC, over 800 people and 500 units of equipment are involved in the construction of the road.



The Prime Minister was informed that all the works were on schedule, and the traffic would be opened in 2019.



Mamin familiarized himself with the plan for the reconstruction of Kabanbay Batyr Avenue in the area from the roundabout to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The restoration of the 6.4km long road is planned to be six lanes will be launched in 2020, a feasibility study and design estimates are being developed.



The Prime Minister also examined the implementation of the new transport system, the launch of which is scheduled for H2 2020.