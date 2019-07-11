PM Mamin inspects reconstruction progress in Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin visited a school for 300 students in the town of Arys, Kazinform reports.

The school occupies a territory of 2.5 ha.



Afterwards, Prime Minister Mamin also surveyed the reconstruction works at a three-story residential complex in the Koktem-2 microdistrict . After the explosion at the local military depot, 108 apartments in the complex needed some repair works. The Premier also inspected the progress of reconstruction at a local hospital.



During the visit, Askar Mamin vowed to personally inspect the reconstruction process in the town each week.



It should be noted that reconstruction works have already been completed in 674 houses and buildings in the town.