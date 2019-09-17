PM Mamin instructs to reform business conditions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin has ordered to improve the business environment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Askar Mamin pointed out the effective work of governors of the city of Almaty, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. High-quality and timely implementation of the reforms is extremely important.

«I instruct the Ministry of National Economy together with interested state bodies to prepare the next eighth package of amendments to improve the business environment in the country by the end of October the current year», Askar Mamin said at a Government meeting.

As PM stressed, the package of amendments are to improve business processes that are important for investors when opening enterprises, registering property, and obtaining building permits.

He also instructed within a month to update the existing and adopt new action plans as well as work out the issue of fixing target indicators for improving Kazakhstan's positions in the international ratings.

A separate instruction was given to regional Akims. «Regional Akims need to intensify work on the implementation of ongoing reforms and create favorable conditions for doing business attracting investments and developing infrastructure.

As Kazinform previously reported, Ruslan Dalenov Minister of National Economy noted that Almaty, Aktau and Aktobe are the leaders in terms of doing business in Kazakhstan. The low performing cities are Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Taraz.