PM Mamin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of a working visit to the Republic of Turkey Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, held talks with President Recep Erdogan , according to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Cooperation between our countries is developing dynamically in all areas. The First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy N. Nazarbayev and the Head of State K. Tokayev consider Turkey as one of the key and strategic partners of Kazakhstan», A. Mamin said at a meeting with R. Erdogan in Ankara.

Over 4200 companies with Turkish capital are registered in Kazakhstan. According to the results of 9 months of the current year bilateral trade reached USD2.3 billion which is 68% more than in the same period of 2018. It is expected that by the end of the year bilateral trade will exceed USD3 billion.

A. Mamin visited the monument of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy N. Nazarbayev. He laid flowers at the Ataturk mausoleum and, together with R. Erdogan, planted trees as part of an environmental campaign in Turkey. The Head of Government also got acquainted with the activities of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkey including the work on digitalization of state bodies.

In Istanbul the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Vice-President of Turkey F. Oktay participated in the 11th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission. As a result of the event a Joint Action Plan was adopted. The document consists of 65 sections in regard with such areas as trade and investment, industry, transport, education, healthcare, tourism, etc. In addition, there were signed a number of documents including an intergovernmental agreement on international combined transportation of goods, an action protocol for joint economic program for 2019-2021 «The New Synergy», as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade of Turkey.

It should be noted that A. Mamin and F. Oktay opened the Kazakh-Turkish business forum with the participation of about 500 representatives of Turkish and 100 Kazakhstani business representatives. During the forum 18 documents were signed for a total amount of USD1.5 billion. The documents provide for the implementation of joint projects in infrastructure, industrial, transport and logistics, healthcare, exchange of experience in public-private partnerships, development of the financial market, etc.