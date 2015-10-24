PM Massimov holds meeting with Mayor of Moscow Sobyanin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uyi Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met with Sergey Sobyanin - Mayor of Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, Mr. Massimov and Mr. Sonyanin discussed issues of strengthening bilateral collaboration between our countries. Karim Masimov stressed that the implementation of the Cooperation Program between Akimat of Astana and the Government of Moscow in 2016-2018, signed today by the heads of the two capitals, will significantly increase the level of the Kazakh-Russian partnership.