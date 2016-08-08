PM Massimov inspects security at Atyrau airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has inspected the airport in Atyrau on the instruction of the Head of State to ensure high level of security at strategically important transport facilities across the country.

According to the prime minister's press service, the problem is of paramount importance given the recent violent attacks in Aktobe city on June 5 and in Almaty city on July 18 this year.



Accompanied by akim (governor) of the region Nurlan Nogayev, Karim Massimov surveyed the arrival and departure lounges and the waiting area of the airport. The Prime Minister was briefed on the day-to-day functioning of the airport and familiarized with the approved construction project of additional facilities to the terminal building.



During his trips to the region, Prime Minister Massimov pays utmost attention to the issues of security at the transport infrastructure facilities, especially airports. The Prime Minister already inspected airports in Aktobe, Karaganda, Taldykorgan, Kostanay and Pavlodar and surveyed the reconstruction process at the airport in Petropavlovsk.