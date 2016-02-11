PM Massimov introduced new Education Minister to the staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Astana Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov introduced new Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev to the staff of the agency.

Karim Massimov has read the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on appointment of Yerlan Sagadiev as Minister of Education and Science and as well as thanked the former leader Asslan Sarinzhipov for the work done on this post, Kazinform has learnt from the website of Prime Minister.

K. Massimov noted Y.Sagadiyev's professional experience in various industries and expressed confidence that under his leadership the Ministry will continue to effectively execute instructions of the Head of State.

In turn, Sagadiyev thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his confidence and assured that he would make all efforts for successful implementation of tasks set by the Head of State to the Ministry.