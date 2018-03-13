PM meets Chevron’s president for Eurasia, Middle East exploration and production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has received today President of Chevron Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Exploration and Production Company Jeffrey Todd Levy, primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of further cooperation in the oil and gas sector. In particular, they considered issues related to the collaboration within Tengizchevroil LLP, the Karachaganak project, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Chevron Corporation was established as the Pacific Coast Oil Co in 1879. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, U.S.A., it is active in over 180 countries. It employs approximately 62,000 people.

In Kazakhstan, Chevron holds 50% in Tengizchevroil LLP, 18% in Karachaganak project, and 15% in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.





In 2017, the actual production totaled 11.2 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons (target production was 10.7 million tons) and 18.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas (target of 18.3 billion cubic meters). In 2018, it is planned to produce 10.887 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons and 18.37 billion cubic meters of natural gas.