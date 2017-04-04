  • kz
    PM meets Sec Gen of Turkic Council Ramil Hasanov

    19:08, 04 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Secretary General of Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) Ramil Sahib oglu Hasanov, primeminister.kz reported. 

    The sides discussed the issues of economic cooperation development, joint investment projects in tourism, transport and logistics spheres as well as participation of business communities of the CCTSS member countries in the EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana.

    For reference:

    The agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking Countries (CCTSS or the Turkic Council) was signed on October 3, 2009 in Nakhchivan (the Republic of Azerbaijan) at the 9th Summit of the Heads of Turkic Speaking Countries at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.A. Nazarbayev.

    Members of the CCTSS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.     The headquarters of the Secretariat is located in Istanbul.

