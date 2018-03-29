PM meets with businessmen, teachers in Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the Head of State's instruction, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev is paying a working visit to Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports with reference to primeminister.kz.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the active citizens of the region, heads of district administrations, and business representatives to consider the implementation of the President's Addresses and the work of the Regional Project Management Department for achieving the target indicators of socio-economic development in 2018.

The participants discussed the issues of mass entrepreneurship, the attraction of investments, industrialization, agricultural industry, productive employment, digitalization, technological modernization, and the introduction of Industry 4.0 elements. Targets have been set for each project.

Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev delivered a report on the work done by the authorities.

At the meeting, the Head of the Government discussed the plans for finding and using Kyzylorda Region's internal reserves to ensure the structural transformation of the economy and a qualitative and balanced economic growth. Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev provided their feedback on those issues.

Representatives of business circles also took part in the discussion. Deputy CEO of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Eldar Zhumagaziev told about the priorities of involving business in the implementation of the Project Management Department's tasks.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev underscored that the development of entrepreneurship is one of the Government's top priorities. It is the main line of work to create a new model of the country's economic growth. In this respect, the Government takes systematic measures to improve the business climate and boost the business activity of SMEs.

Summarizing the discussion, Bakytzhan Sagintayev pointed out that the Government needs to know the things, which hinder businesses from development, the solutions, and the possible ways of help. The Project Management Department will, in turn, enable business and government authorities to maintain constant contact and promptly consider issues and proposals for the development of entrepreneurship. In addition, the need to analyze the requirements of the market while upon opening new production facilities and lending to businesses was pointed out there.

During the working visit to Kyzylorda region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with social workers regarding the implementation of the President's Five Social Initiatives, made trips to a number of industrial and agrarian enterprises, and checked the development of the space industry, the Baikonur Cosmodrome and the infrastructure of the same-name town.

In Aral district, the Prime Minister met with the active members of the local community and discussed the implementation of the North Aral Sea projects and the President's Five Social Initiatives.

In addition, while in the region Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with teachers, healthcare and social workers. The attendees discussed the new opportunities opened up by the President's social initiatives: affordable housing, tax reduction, additional grants and hostels for students, expansion of micro-crediting, a new gas pipeline for better living standards and business development in the regions. They also considered the issues of improving the healthcare system through its liberalization and public-private partnership development, modernization of the infrastructure in line with the President's Address "New Development Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".