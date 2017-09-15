PM meets with future oil&gas professionals

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Atyrau for a working visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In Kazakhstan's oil capital, the Premier visited the APEC Petrotechnic high technical school, that prepares professionals for oil and gas industry in "Exploitation of deposits", "Control and testing instrumentation technology" and "Technology of oil and gas production".

APEC Petrotechnic is the first project of Kasipkor Holding, established by the Government on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize a network of world-class colleges in the country.

There are currently, 760 people studying at the school. After graduation, they receive two diplomas, the Kazakh diploma and the international one. Classes are conducted by teachers from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

At the meeting with the students the participants discussed the issues of training and retraining of personnel, as well as the formation of skills and qualifications for the future.