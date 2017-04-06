  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    PM meets with World Bank representatives

    20:44, 06 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister met with representatives of the World Bank in the Government House to discuss improvement of Kazakhstan investment climate, the Government press-service reported.

    During the meeting they reviewed the Draft Kazakhstan National Investment Strategy for 2017-2022 made by Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Developments together with the experts of the World Bank.

    Implementation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's instructions made it possible to establish National Company Kazakh Invest JSC. The company will serve as Government's unified negotiator for transnational companies and large investors. The Chairman of the Board is Maksat Kabyshev.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan World Bank Nursultan Nazarbayev Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!