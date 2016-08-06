  • kz
    PM met with youth of Pavlodar region

    18:34, 06 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met today with the youth of Pavlodar region.

    The  meeting discussed  the new areas of the With Diploma to Village program, development of youth entrepreneurship  under Start-Up project, as well as the potential of the Regions’ Attractiveness Map for employment of young Kazakhstanis  studying abroad.

    The Prime Minister noted that youth employment is a priority of the country’s youth policy, so all initiatives put forward during the meeting will be considered by the relevant authorities, Kazinform refers to pm.kz. 

     

     

    Youth of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government News Pavlodar region
