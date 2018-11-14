PM met with Zhambyl region's entrepreneurs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Zhambyl region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with the entrepreneurs of the region, according to the PM's press service.

The meeting discussed the acute issues and future prospects of doing business with the consideration of the President's instructions on expanding microlending, conducting a tax amnesty, increasing income, support for manufacturing enterprises, as well as transparency of tariff setting.



The meeting enabled also the authorities to learn firsthand about the state of affairs in the region, to discuss the implementation of state programs and to outline joint plans for their further implementation.