PM mulls over Kazakhstan’s business climate improvement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with members of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed issues of increasing investment attractiveness, improving the business climate and the tax policy of the country. In particular, they considered the Association members' proposals regarding the accountability of foreign investors for violations of tax legislation.

Chairman of the Council's Board, EBRD Director for Kazakhstan Agris Preimanis, Co-Chairman of the Council's Working Group on the Investment Policy Implementation, EY Managing Partner for Kazakhstan and Central Asia Erlan Dosymbekov, ENI Executive Vice President for Central Asia Region Luca Vignati, to name but a few, made their speeches on the agenda.

It is to be recalled that the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association was established at the initiative of foreign members of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the official Secretariat and coordinator of the Council's activities. The Association provides permanent organizational, coordination, information and technical support to foreign members of the Council. On behalf of its members, it also works to establish partnerships with the participation of the Government of Kazakhstan, government bodies, foreign companies, the diplomatic corps, business associations, etc.