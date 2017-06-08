PM of Luxembourg arrived in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel has arrived in Astana to take part in the opening ceremony of Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov and Deputy akim of Astana Malik Bekturov greeted the guest at the Astana International.

Earlier Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that 17 heads of state and government are expected to take part in the Astana EXPO opening ceremony.

As it was reported, Presidents of China, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, as well as the Prime Minister of India and the UN Secretary-General, have already arrived in Kazakh capital.

The official opening ceremony of EXPO-2017 will be held tomorrow, on June 9. The SCO summit is scheduled for June 8-9.