PM, One Web leadership discuss aatellite internet development in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met today with chief executive of British internet satellite company OneWeb Adrian Steckel, Kazinform reports citing the PM’s press service.

Adrian Steckel reported to the Kazakh PM on the readiness to launch 34 satellites from Baikonur on February 7 as part of the global satellite network being created by One Web. The global satellite network will consist of 504 satellites in 12 orbital planes at the height of 1,200km. The full commissioning of the satellite network in the territory of Kazakhstan is slated for 2021 end.

The sides discussed the prospects of implementation of the project on coverage of the country, including remote and hard-to-reach areas, with high-speed broadband Internet through the communication satellites.

The parties also reviewed the opportunities of implementation of satellite assembly project for One Web on the ground of Spacecraft Assembly and Testing Complex of the National Space Centre in Nur-Sultan and the issue of establishment of a joint venture and deployment of a gateway station in the territory of Kazakhstan for the subsequent exclusive distribution of One Web satellite internet in the Central Asia, the Caucasus, Iran and Afghanistan.



