PM ordered Cabinet members to suspend their foreign trips till yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev commissioned members of the Government to suspend all foreign trips by the end of the year.

"All the foreign trips except for those planned within with the Presidential visits must be suspended. In case of urgent need, you will leave for abroad at my personal instruction. The schedule of trips across the regions must be approved by me," said the Prime Minister at the Government's meeting today.



The Head of the Government also commissioned to set certain deadlines for fulfillment of the Presidential instructions given at the Cabinet's extended meeting.



"The Head of State has defined certain areas of the Government's activity in the nearest outlook in order to ensure economic growth and prevent decline of living standards in the country. This is our main objective for today and we must mobilize all our forces and resources to ensure its qualitative implementation," stressed Sagintayev.