PM partook in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has participated today in a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Taking the floor, the Kazakh PM underlined the importance of consolidating common efforts for strengthening the interaction and generating new effective instruments of enhancing trade among the EAEU countries, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

According to Sagintayev, removing the barriers and obstacles should be a key issue in trade. “This work should be conducted systematically and gradually,” he said.

“The entrepreneurs of the EAEU expect a great positive effect from integration and creation of common markets. Therefore, we need to achieve a high-quality, effective and soft regulatory practice in those spheres where we agreed to introduce common regulation, the so-called “common rules of the game,” the Kazakh PM noted.

The meeting discussed a number of relevant issues aimed at further deepening of integration processes in the EAEU. Special attention was given to the trade-economic cooperation and expansion of mutual trade among the EAEU member states, development of agro-industrial sector and agricultural engineering.

The meeting ended with signing several joint documents regarding mutual trade, economy, the outcomes of commercial talks etc.