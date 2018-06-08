PM pays a call to Entrepreneurs Service Center in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the working trip to Mangistau region by the Head of State's instruction, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Mangistau Entrepreneurs Service Center in Aktau to check its readiness to provide services in line with the new Law on entrepreneurship, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The Prime Minister inspected the work of the register office, the operating area, the conference halls for training emergent entrepreneurs, as well as Atameken microfinance organization and Bastau-Business School. A total of 72 people work at the Center.

Director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs Nurbek Karasayev told about the activities of the Center and the measures to support local entrepreneurs. There are two business service centers operating in the region (in Aktau and Zhanaozen).

Moreover, the Center's personnel work in every district of the region. In 2017, nearly 22,000 services were provided.