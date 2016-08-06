PM pays working visit to Pavlodar region
12:37, 06 August 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Presidential instruction, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit. The PM will get familiarized with the course of development of socio-economic development of the country's largest industrial zone.
According to pm.kz, the Head of the Government will visit Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant. A meeting with the youth and public of the region will be held too. The Prime Minister will also check up the construction of a bridge across the Irtysh River.
Karim Massimov will also chair a republican meeting on development of coal-mining industry.
Pavlodar region produces up to 60% of the overall volume of coal in Kazakhstan.
Around 1,000 industrial enterprises are functioning in the region to date. They ensure over 70% of the total volume of the region's industrial output.
The number of population in Pavlodar region exceeds 758,000 people, 70% of which live in urban area. More than 25% of the population are employed in industrial sector.