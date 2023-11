ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 15, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with a delegation of financiers of Qatar led by chairman of the Central Bank of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saoud Al-Thani.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) with the financial center, the investment fund and Qatar bank Masraf Al Rayan, Kazinform learnt from the PM's website .