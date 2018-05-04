PM receives Head of EU Delegation to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with outgoing Ambassador, head of the European Delegation to Kazakhstan H.E. Traian Hristea on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of implementation of the Kazakhstan-EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement as well as expanding trade and economic cooperation and attracting foreign investment.