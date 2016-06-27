PM requested Arcelor Mittal Temirtau to preserve job places

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov who is on a working trip to Karaganda region today, has met with the top-officials of JSC Arcelor-Mittal Temirtau and requested them to preserve job places, Kazinform reports.

“Arcelor Mittal Temirtau is one of the major enterprises of the region and the country. You employ a huge number of people. Other enterprises’ activity depends on yours. I would like to wish you to preserve the job places despite the difficulties,” K.Massimov said at a meeting held in Temirtau regarding the situation in mining industry.

He noted that the Government is ready to help the company.

According to the region’s Governor, Arcelor Mittal Temirtau has laid off more than 8,000 people in the past five years.