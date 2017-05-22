PM Sagintayev held a meeting of the state commission for modernization of economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Ukimet Uyi Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a regular meeting of the State Commission on the modernization of the economy, primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting discussed building the system of work that will allow modernizing information and communication technologies, tourism, etc.

All the directions discussed at the meeting of the state commission are oriented towards ensuring a sustainable economic growth of the country and modernization of its economy within the framework of the President's Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".