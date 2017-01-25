PM Sagintayev introduced new ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today RoK Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has introduced Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duysenova to the staff of the ministries which have been reorganized today by the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, primeminister.kz informs.

Introducing the new members of the government, the Prime Minister noted that the task of newly created ministries is to continue further development of the health sector and social protection of the population.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev also emphasized the beginning of implementation of the new program of productive employment and development of mass entrepreneurship instructed by the President. In the health sector there has been founded the Fund of compulsory social medical insurance. According to the PM, there is big work ahead for the ministries.