PM Sagintayev meets with Baron Éric de Rothschild

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with a member of the supervisory board of Rothschild & Co, Baron Éric de Rothschild, PM's press service reports.

The sides discussed the ways to attract foreign investments and issues of bilateral cooperation.

Rothschild & Co is one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups. The group offers services in global advisory, direct equity investments, and asset management. Rothschild & Co's shareholder equity specialists serve its diverse client base from offices in London, Paris, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Rothschild & Co has been present in Russia and CIS since 1994. In Kazakhstan, the group began its active work in 2006.