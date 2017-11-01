  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    PM Sagintayev meets with Baron Éric de Rothschild

    15:43, 01 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in Astana Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with a member of the supervisory board of Rothschild & Co, Baron Éric de Rothschild, PM's press service reports.

    The sides discussed the ways to attract foreign investments and issues of bilateral cooperation.

    Rothschild & Co is one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups. The group offers services in global advisory, direct equity investments, and asset management. Rothschild & Co's shareholder equity specialists serve its diverse client base from offices in London, Paris, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney.

    Rothschild & Co has been present in Russia and CIS since 1994. In Kazakhstan, the group began its active work in 2006.

    Tags:
    Economy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Foreign investments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!