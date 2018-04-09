PM Sagintayev meets with board members of Foreign Investors' Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with members of the board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association (KFICA), primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting discussed the issues of implementing the country's investment policy, enhancing its investment attractiveness and improving the business climate. Members of KFICA shared their views on the development of human capital, innovative technologies and breakthrough industries.

For reference: KFICA was established on the initiative of foreign members of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the official secretariat and coordinator of the Council's activities.

The Association provides support to foreign members of the Council. Together with the Kazakh side, it is responsible for planning and organizing interim and plenary meetings of the Council under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On behalf of its members, KFICA also works to establish partnerships with representatives of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, government agencies, foreign companies, diplomatic corps, business associations and so on.