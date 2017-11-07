PM Sagintayev, Serbian politician discuss bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojković in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres as well as implementation of specific investment projects in agriculture, industry, electric energy, construction, tourism, transport, pharmaceuticals, technological modernization, urbanization, water resources and other sectors.



Two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Serbia totaled $33.3 million in January-August 2017, exceeding the indicators of the analogous period in 2016 almost 2.5fold. Volume of mutual trade amounted to $26.3 million in 2016.



24 Serbian companies are registered in Kazakhstan. Those are mainly trading and construction companies. As a reminder, Kazakhstan and Serbia inked the Cooperation Roadmap for 2017-2018 within the framework of Serbian Prime Minister Vučić's visit to Astana in November 2016.