PM Sagintayev visits East Kazakhstan, familiarizes with AIC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited "Experimental Farm of Oilseeds " LLP in Ust-Kamenogorsk,primeminister.kz reports.

The enterprise cultivates and sells seeds of the higher reproductions of oilseeds and grain crops. In addition, they mastered meat and milk production.



The managers told Mr. Sagintayev about the conditions in which cattle is held and fed, as well as about technical characteristics and capacities of the farm's milk reception center.



It should be noted that the farm is equipped with a milking barn and an automated milking installation with a milk delivery line, technologically equipped barns and calves, a medical-sanitary station, a feed mill and a feed storage facility. The farm produced and sold more than 610 tons of milk in 2016.



It is necessary to create a new model of economic growth in the country that will ensure the country's global competitiveness according to the instructions specified in the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."