PM Sagintayev visits production of house building factory in Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Aktobe region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited a house building factory of "Uyi Kurylysy Combinaty" LLP, Kzinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Prime Minister inspected the production lines and was presented a report on the technological process for the production and a model of a residential building.

Enterprises like "Uyi Kurylysy Combinaty" LLP are of special importance for the implementation of the new housing construction program "Nurly Zher" in the region.

It is planned that this year the factory will be involved in construction of a number of low-rise credit houses in "Nur Aktobe" residential complex, which B.Sagintayev visited earlier.

At least 500 low-rise apartment buildings will be built in Aktobe region in 2017. They will provide comfortable housing for at least 700 families in the housing queue.