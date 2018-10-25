PM Sagintayev, WHO Dir Gen Ghebreyesus meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus met in Astana on October 24. Dr.Ghebreyesus arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Global Conference on Primary Health Care to be held in Astana from 25 to 26 October.

The parties discussed the interaction and adoption of common approaches to the development of health systems in the world. They also discussed improvement of the quality and accessibility of medical services and education, as well as the introduction of modern digital technologies in health infrastructure.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev thanked Tedros Ghebreyesus for his support in organizing the Global Conference dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care and expressed hope that the final document will be of no less importance.



The Alma-Ata Declaration of Primary Health Care was adopted in 1978. The document had a global impact on health development around the world. Thanks to this large-scale event, Kazakhstan has gained recognition at the global public health level.



Kazakhstan joined the World Health Organization on August 19, 1992, becoming the 180th member state of this organization. Geographically, Kazakhstan belongs to the WHO European Region. 194 states are WHO members today.



Kazakhstan and WHO have developed strong partnership to date. Being a member-country of organization Kazakhstan launched measures to combat non-communicable and infectious diseases, especially poliomyelitis, tuberculosis. The country has also set to actively promote the international health regulations. WHO provides ongoing technical and advisory support to Kazakhstan in the implementation of state policy on the protection and promotion of maternal and child health, on prevention and control of tuberculosis and HIV / AIDS, on improving sanitary services, and so on. Huge work is being done to implement health-related sustainable development goals.