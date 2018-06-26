PM says a lot of work ahead for Turkestan region governor, Shymkent mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev extended his congratulations to the newly-appointed akims of Turkestan region and Shymkent city at the session of the Government on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

"As you know, the President [Nursultan Nazarbayev] decreed to establish Turkestan region with its center in Shymkent. Shymkent also became the city of national importance. Zhanseit Tuimebayev and Gabidulla Abdrakhimov were appointed as governor of Turkestan region and Shymkent city, respectively. We congratulate you on the appointment. There is a lot of work ahead for you. We wish you success in your work," Prime Minister Sagintayev addressed the newly-appointed officials at the beginning of the session.



It is to be recalled that President Nazarbayev decreed to establish Turkestan region on June 19. Shymkent was granted the status of the city of national importance.