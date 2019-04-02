PM sees Kazakhstan as a reliable supplier of organic products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan has all opportunities to become a reliable supplier of high-quality organic products," Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told the Government meeting.

The Premier noted that one of the tasks for the Government is to increase the export of refined farm products at least by two and half times under the agro-industrial complex development program 2020. In this context, it is crucial to ensure compliance to veterinary and phytosanitary security requirements.



"In 2017, all the regions of Kazakhstan were awarded the foot-and-mouth epidemic free status. The restrictions on the export of animal products to Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were lifted. Negotiations on terms of animal products export to Israel, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and other countries are underway. This March the country's phytosanitary service inspected 30 mills which were recommended to be included to the list of flour exporters to China. Taking into account the country's potential Kazakhstan should become a reliable supplier of the high-quality and ecologically clean production," the PM said.



Prime Minister Mamin also charged the Agriculture Ministry to monitor animal movement, animal drugs acquisition and storage conditions and timely vaccination.