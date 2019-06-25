PM tasks Gov’t to implement all presidential instructions in close contact with people

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has entrusted today the Government with implementing all the instructions of the Head of State in a well-organized manner and in close contact with people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet meeting that raising the well-being of citizens is the top-priority goal of the Government.

"The Government's work to execute the plan will meet the election campaign principles: continuity, justice, and progress. In the furtherance of the principle of continuity, the Government's work will aim at effectively continuing the course of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) at the new stage of the country's development, that is, implementing the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the 100 Specific Steps Nation Plan, Yelbasy's Social Initiatives, and strengthening the mechanisms for ensuring social harmony and national unity," said Askar Mamin.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the principle of justice will be ensured through further improvement of the judicial system, public security, and the eradication of corruption at all levels. Besides, the Government will implement an effective social welfare system and modern education standards for people, improve the healthcare quality and access, and take measures to create high-quality jobs.

"We should be proactive in resolving issues, especially the social ones," added Askar Mamin.



Concluding the meeting, he instructed the Government to implement the tasks set by the Head of State in a well-organized manner and in close contact with people.