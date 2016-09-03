PM to leave for Samarkand to participate in funeral of Islam Karimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov will participate in the ceremony of funeral of Uzbekistan's First President Islam Karimov.

“We are mourning together with the Uzbek people. At the instruction of the Head of State, I am leaving for Samarkand,” K.Massimov tweeted.

Recall that the Cabinet and the Parliament published an official statement about the death of the country’s President Islam Karimov.

The funeral ceremony will be held Saturday, Sep 3.

Earlier, the Head of State expressed condolences to the family and relatives of Islam Karimov as well as to the leadership and fraternal nation of Uzbekistan.