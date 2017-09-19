PM urges to make major Kazakhstani cities ‘smarter'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed to make all major cities in Kazakhstan ‘smarter', Kazinform reports.

Prime Minister Sagintayev cited the Smart City projects in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Aktobe as the examples.



He gave an instruction to the Ministry of Information and Communications to shape up ‘a smart city concept' that can be used in all regional centers countrywide at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



Other ministries are also expected to submit proposals on amendments to the legislation to stimulate the use of new technologies, development of innovative solutions and startup environment.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev added that the revised draft of the Digital Kazakhstan program should be ready by late November. The Government will consider the draft program at the end of the year.