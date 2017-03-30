PM visited Greenhouse Kazakhstan complex in Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Aktobe region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited one of the largest greenhouse complexes of the region, Kazinform reports citing the PM's website .

The Head of the Government surveyed the gas-turbine station, greenhouse facilities applying Dutch technologies of vegetables production as well as attended an exhibition of agricultural vehicles and equipment.

The Greenhouse Kazakhstan complex was built under the Government’s Industrial Innovative Development Programme with the support of KaAgroFinance. The implementation of the project allowed to fully satisfy the region with fresh vegetables as well as to export the products abroad.

Sagintayev was also reported about the work conducted at the enterprise on increasing export and about fulfillment of the Presidential instructions outlined in his latest State-of-the-Nation Address “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness” (increasing the level of agricultural products processing, restoration of irrigated lands, establishment of agricultural cooperatives and development of science in agriculture).

Noteworthy to say that development of agro-industrial complex is named as one of priority sectors for the country in the nearest future. In this regard, beginning from 2017, the Government launched a new programme of agro-industrial complex development for 2017-2021.