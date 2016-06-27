  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    PM visited kindergarten in Karaganda built under Nurly Zhol program

    14:26, 27 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Karim Massimov has paid a visit to a kindergarten in Karaganda city built within the framework of the Nurly Zhol Program.

    The new kindergarten for 320 children will open its doors this July. 16 groups with 20 children in each will attend the kindergarten.

    According to the press service of the prime minister, the Nurly Zhol Program is implemented in Karaganda region in line with the schedule.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Government of Kazakhstan Regions New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol Government New Economic Policy 2015 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!