PM visited Nazarbayev University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Nazarbayev University and held a meeting on implementation of the President's Address and the instructions given by the President during the extended session of the Government.

Nazarbayev University is a major scientific and educational ecosystem that, in addition to training, conducts diverse scientific and innovative research.



In his latest State-of-the-Nation Address, the President said that the development of digital industry in Kazakhstan will boost all other sectors of economy. In this connection, he set the task to create a new model of economic growth at the heart of which will be a new and advanced technology and innovation. To achieve this, the President urged to consolidate all available opportunities and resources.



The Prime Minister visited the university to get acquainted with its potential for ensuring fulfillment of the tasks set by the Head of State.



Sagintayev visited the training laboratories of the University, got acquainted with their equipment and the conditions in which students conduct research on scientific projects. During his visit to Technopark of NU and «Astana Business Campus» innovation cluster, which is being actively developed around the institution, he got familiarized with the results of research projects carried out there. The PM visited also a business incubator, biotech laboratories, and «Heart Stitch» laboratories, the Institute of Physics and batteries.



After then, Sagintayev held a meeting with the faculty of Nazarbayev University, during which he noted the role of the institution in the implementation of the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Source: primeminister.kz