PM visits coal industry enterprise in Ekibastuz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev makes a series of working trip to the regions of the country. On September 14, Sagintayev arrived in Pavlodar region, where as part of the meetings with representatives of the region's public and activists, issues and measures for further development of industry, small and medium businesses, as well as improving the quality of services in education and healthcare will be discussed, primeminister.kz reports.

In addition, in the course of the trip the Prime Minister will visit a number of social and industrial facilities where he will get acquainted with the implementation progress of the President's tasks set in the Addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Opportunities under the Fourth Industrial Revolution," the Five Social Initiatives, as well as state and sectoral programs.



A working trip to the region began with the city of Ekibastuz. Here, during the visit to the Vostochny Coal Mine, part of the Eurasian Energy Corporation (ERG), the Prime Minister got acquainted with the readiness of the region for the heating season 2018/19.



First Deputy Akim of the Region U. Zhazylbek reported that according to the results of seven months of 2018, the volume of coal mining increased by 3.5%. The coal stock for the needs of the region's population today is about 120,000 tons. There are about 18,000 tons of coal on the fuel bases in the cities and districts of the region. Deficiency in the region is not observed, coal is on a free sale. Delivery to the population is carried out by more than 300 individual entrepreneurs. The retail value, taking into account the delivery, depending on the distance and type, varies from 6,700 to 17,000 tg/t, including stone coal - 6700-10 500 tg/t and brown - from 11,500 to 17,000 tg/t.



For boiler facilities of the social sphere, the budgets of city and district akimats provide funds in the amount of 1.376 billion tenge for the purchase of 183.3 thousand tons of solid fuel. To date, 176,000 tons have been delivered to the places of consumption. About 47,700 tons of coal was delivered to 20 central heating points. Delivery is carried out according to the schedule.



During the inspection of the facility, President of Eurasian Energy Corporation JSC V. Grinenko reported that to date the share of the Vostochny coal mine accounts for about 20% of the produced thermal coal in Kazakhstan. Here, for the first time in the world practice, with an inclined bedding of coal seams with limited horizontal power, a streamline technology of coal mining with conveyor transport to a surface technological complex was designed and introduced. Along with coal mining, its processing is also carried out before shipment to consumers.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev got acquainted with the technological chain of the production process and gave start to a new industrial facility, which has no analogues in the country - a cyclically-overburden complex with a capacity of 10 million m3 of overburden per year. Commissioning will increase labor productivity, provide for the opening of coal seams, and significantly increase the volume of coal ready for direct excavation, and, as a result, increase the competitiveness of the coal enterprise.



"This year we intend to produce 18 million tons of solid fuel, which is one million tons more than what was shipped to the consumer in 2017. The coal mining industry employs modern machines with high productivity. Every year the level of technological equipment of production increases, which allows improving the quality of coal mined and increasing the level of labor safety," Grinenko said.

The construction of the second stage is planned to be carried out in the next few years, the final third stage of construction is scheduled for 2027 with the achievement of an annual productivity of 20 million m3 per year. Virtually all of the work was done by the domestic contractors and EEC staff. In total, more than 300 people were involved.



It should be noted that the project envisages the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies, increased automation of management, the rational use of natural resources and the effectiveness of environmental measures.



General Director of LLP Ekibastuz GRES-1 M. Abishev, in his turn, reported that in 2018 the power unit No.5 with a capacity of 325 MW will be put into operation. To date, 5 power units, 2 turbines with a total capacity of 2105 MW were upgraded. In 2024, all eight power units of Ekibastuz GRES-1 will reach the designed capacity.



In general, according to the regional akimat, the region's energy complex includes seven thermal power plants with a total installed capacity of more than 8,400 MW. In 2017, energy sources produced 41.35 billion kWh of electric power. The production of electric energy for 8 months amounted to 30.5 billion kWh or 116.4% compared to the same period last year. The electricity consumption of the Pavlodar region amounted to 12.7 billion kWh, or 41.6% of the total output, supply to other regions of the country - 14.05 billion kWh (46%), exports to the Russian Federation - 3.75 billion kWh (12.3%).



Recall, the Prime Minister makes a series of working trips to the regions on behalf of the Head of State. Earlier Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan), West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on working trips.