PM visits furniture factory and kindergarten in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited one of the largest furniture factories of the West Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

During the visit, the Prime Minister heard a report about the activity of the enterprise and was demonstrated the samples of ready products.

The Quantum furniture factory started functioning in 1996 and since then it has passed the way from a small enterprise to a dynamically developing and popular company of the country.

In 2015, under the Industrialization Map, the company opened a new furniture factory with the total square of 10,000 square meters.

It should be noted that the establishment and development of similar enterprises can greatly contribute to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s economic growth.

From its side, under the President’s Address to the Nation, the Government gives special attention to the creation of favorable conditions for the launch of such enterprises. During his trip, the Prime Minister got familiarized also with the activity of 200-seat Zhangir Khan kindergarten built under a public-private partnership contract.

As per the President’s Address to the Nation, public-private partnership must become the main mechanism of infrastructure development including social one. Besides construction and infrastructure support, the PPP mechanism enables to save budget resources for and provides broad opportunities for business to implement projects on beneficial terms.