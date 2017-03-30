PM visits private school in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has paid a visit to a private school Symbat in Aktobe city, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the visit, Premier Sagintayev was familiarized with the work done by the school to implement the instructions given by the Head of State in his state-of-the-nation address and improve human capital. The Prime Minister was briefed on the conditions offered to students of the school and organization of academic process there.



Sagintayev attended the open lesson of the Grade 1 with the Kazakh language of instruction where he learnt about updated content of education for the youngest schoolchildren.



The school offers its students educational services and uses informational and communicative methods of teaching. Students study in three languages and have extra classes of Maths, Chemistry and Physics taught in English.