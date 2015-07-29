PM: Winter Olympics in Almaty will catalyze infrastructure projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the 128th Session of the International Olympic Committee in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the chairman of Almaty 2022 bid committee Karim Massimov, has held a meeting with correspondents of international news agencies and business publications including Associated Press, Reuters, Agency France Press, Around The Rings, Inside The Games, as well as the AIPS president Gianni Merlo, primeminister.kz informs.

Recall that July 31 in the capital of Malaysia the International Olympic Committee will name the host city of the Winter Olympic Games 2022. Almaty and Beijing are bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Karim Massimov noted that Almaty is a real winter sports town surrounded by 4000 meters altitude snow-covered mountains. Thus, Almaty has 70% of the necessary sporting facilities. In addition, representatives of the media were interested in the development of the city's infrastructure, modernization and expansion of highways. Karim Massimov noted that the Winter Olympics in Almaty will catalyze infrastructure projects of the country. According to him, the concept of Almaty 2022 is the most compact as all sports objects are located within a radius of 30 km from the Olympic Village. They are located around the Olympic Village in six different directions forming a "star" which will divide traffic flows and, therefore, help to avoid difficulties of movement.