PMs of Kazakhstan and Netherlands had phone call

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today PM of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and PM of Netherlands Mark Rutte have held a phone call on the initiative of the latter, according to primeminister.kz.

During the conversation the PMs of the two countries discussed the topical issues of development of bilateral trade and economic relations, and preparation for the third meeting of the Kazakhstan-Netherlands business council which will take place in Astana in June 2017.

The parties also discussed the potential of cooperation in the sphere of energy, agriculture, transport and transit, science and new technologies. B. Sagintayev invited Netherlands leading companies to participate in the program of implementation of industrial and innovative and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

M. Rutte informed that the Netherlands has finished preparation for the EXPO-2017. It is expected that the country's delegation will pay an official visit to EXPO on the National day of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is one of the major investors and one of the main trading partners of Kazakhstan among EU countries.