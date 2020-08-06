Pneumonia cases in Kazakhstan surpass 9,500

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported over 9,500 cases of pneumonia with symptoms of the coronavirus infection as of August 6, 2020, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the updated data shared by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health, starting from August 1, the country has registered 9,584 pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 102.

The Ministry also revealed that 25,912 patients, including 139 children, are still being treated for the coronavirus infection.

170 patients are in grave condition and 41 are on artificial lung ventilation.