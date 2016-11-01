Podobedova may continue her weightlifting career - Alexey Ni

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova will decide on her future career after the period of her disqualification is announced. Head coach of the national weightlifting team Alexey Ni told it today at a briefing held in the Ministry of Culture and Sport in Astana.

"If the International Weightlifting Federation decides to disqualify her for a two-year period, our sportsmen will continue training. If the disqualification period will make 4 years, there is no sense," said Ni answering the journalists' questions.

According to him, the IWF will convene its Disciplinary Committee first to take a decision.



"Chinshanlo says she will continue training, as she is 23. Podobedova said ‘no', but later decided to wait for the IWF's decision. She is 30, but her potential is great. She says she has been lifting the bar since she turned 12. Maya Maneza will likely leave us," he added.



Earlier, Svetlana Podobedova announced she will quit her career.



Last week the International Olympic Committee announced sanctions against Kazakhstani sportsmen - the participants of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games - whose doping tests turned out to be positive. Svetlana Podobedova, Zulfiya Chinshanlo and Maya Maneza were disqualified from the Games and lost their titles and awards.



The decision was sent to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.



Maneza, Chinshanlo and Podobedova will have to return their gold medals in the nearest time. The results of the competitions with their participation will be reviewed. Gold medals will be awarded to the athletes who ranked the second at the Olympic Games.