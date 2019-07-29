Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Аbai175 challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ambassador recited Abai’spoem ‘Zhuregim, Neni Sezesin’ (What My Heart Feels) in the Azerbaijanilanguage.

Polad Bülbüloğlu accepted the challenge fromKazakhstani senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

Recall that #Аbai175challenge was launched by 9-year-old Kazakh school student Lyailym-Shyrak andwas backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.