    Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Abai175 challenge

    10:36, 29 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bülbüloğlu joined #Аbai175 challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Ambassador recited Abai’spoem ‘Zhuregim, Neni Sezesin’ (What My Heart Feels) in the Azerbaijanilanguage.

    Polad Bülbüloğlu accepted the challenge fromKazakhstani senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

    Recall that #Аbai175challenge was launched by 9-year-old Kazakh school student Lyailym-Shyrak andwas backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Culture
